Prep Football: Week Five scoreboard

St. Joseph 24, Righetti 0
Pioneer Valley 34, Santa Maria 14
Lompoc 19, Santa Barbara 9
Santa Ynez 67, Cabrillo 0
Nipomo 49, Atascadero 12
Paso Robles 34, Templeton 20
Arroyo Grande 22, San Luis Obispo 17
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joseph Bailey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today