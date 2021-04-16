You are the owner of this article.
Prep Football: Week Five scoreboard

Week 5 Scores
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's 24-0 win at Righetti.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

St. Joseph 24, Righetti 0

Pioneer Valley 34, Santa Maria 14

Lompoc 19, Santa Barbara 9

Santa Ynez 67, Cabrillo 0

Nipomo 49, Atascadero 12

Paso Robles 34, Templeton 20

Arroyo Grande 22, San Luis Obispo 17

Analysis: A look at how St. Joseph and Righetti match up
Analysis: A look at how St. Joseph and Righetti match up

St. Joseph has won five straight against Righetti in the game known as the Battle for the Shield. St. Joseph won the 2019 meeting 22-7 and the 2018 contest 27-21. The Knights also won 40-14 in 2017, 43-7 in 2016 and 42-6 in 2015. Righetti last won in 2014, routing the Knights 37-14.

