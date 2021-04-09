You are the owner of this article.
Prep Football: Week Four Scoreboard

Prep Football: Week Four Scoreboard

SJHS wins
Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown in the Knights' 38-0 win over Templeton Friday night.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

St. Joseph 38, Templeton 0

Righetti 28, San Luis Obispo 0

Santa Maria 16, Mission Prep 7

Santa Ynez 48, San Marcos 0

Paso Robles 19, Arroyo Grande 14

Morro Bay 20, Atascadero 19

Nipomo at Pioneer Valley, Saturday, 3 p.m.

