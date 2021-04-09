Prep Football: Week Four Scoreboard

St. Joseph 38, Templeton 0
Righetti 28, San Luis Obispo 0
Santa Maria 16, Mission Prep 7
Santa Ynez 48, San Marcos 0
Paso Robles 19, Arroyo Grande 14
Morro Bay 20, Atascadero 19
Nipomo at Pioneer Valley, Saturday, 3 p.m.
