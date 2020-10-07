Dustin Gregg went from a defensive stalwart one season to one of the top quarterbacks in the area the next.

Gregg, who was also a standout catcher on the Santa Ynez baseball team, made the transition look easy, not a job every 5-foot-8, 165-pound athlete could handle.

But there was Gregg, throwing 35 touchdown passes as a senior in 2017.

The diminutive signal-caller put together one of the top passing seasons the school has ever seen, if not the best.

During that 2017 season, one in which Gregg led the Pirates to an 8-2 record, he completed nearly 66% of his passes (149 for 227) for 2,566 yards and those school-record 35 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. The Pirates won their first seven games that year in dominant fashion and lost two of their last three by just 16 combined points.

Their reward? No playoff berth despite eight wins and a 2-2 Los Padres League record, a fact that still annoys just about every Pirate football supporter.

Gregg's season statistics would've looked even more fabulous if it wasn't for that hard-luck finale against St. Joseph. Gregg threw more interceptions than he had all season in that one game as St. Joseph picked him off five times in the 20-14 defeat. (The week before that, Gregg threw for a school record 422 yards on 21 of 25 passing with five touchdowns and no interceptions against Pioneer Valley).

That 2017 squad is likely the best Santa Ynez team over the past decade.

Gregg and the Pirates started the year with a 65-22 shellacking of San Marcos and followed it up with a 63-0 rout of Carpinteria. Then there was the 35-3 win over Nipomo and a 41-7 victory against Templeton. The Pirates then beat Santa Maria 49-12, Morro Bay 54-0 and Cabrillo 58-0.

Gregg's Pirates started the year 7-0 and outscored all those seven opponents by a combined 365-44. The Pirates then lost to Lompoc 17-7, beat Pioneer Valley 42-10 before narrowly losing to St. Joseph and missing out on the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The Pirates moved to the Channel League not long after that as Santa Maria area and San Luis Obispo County schools transitioned to the CIF Central Section.

Back in Gregg's singular season, he also rushed for 333 yards and four scores. And, I'm sure the Santa Ynez coaching staff would point out, Gregg didn't fully transition away from defense that year. He still made 37 total tackles and intercepted two passes in 2017.

In 2016, Gregg backed up Mike McCoy, who was the Central Coast runner-up in the Player of the Decade contest. Gregg completed 6 of 10 passes as a junior for 84 yards, one touchdown and one interception, a far cry from his elite-caliber numbers he put up the following season.

Gregg was mainly used as a defensive back in 2016, coming up with 74 total tackles and an interception.

Gregg also hit .306 in 94 games on the Santa Ynez varsity baseball team and was named the Los Padres League MVP as a junior. Gregg was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2018.

Gregg's career at Santa Ynez is being highlighted as part of our "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be featured as part of the series can be sent to the author.

