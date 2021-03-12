Santa Ynez football: With plenty of depth and experience, the Pirates are in a good spot

Out in Santa Ynez, Pirates football coach Josh McClurg has navigated his program through the troubled waters the coronavirus pandemic has brought quite adeptly.

McClurg has been able to keep his program's participation numbers stable, with the Pirates fielding varsity and junior varsity teams for this short spring season, something some programs in the area struggled to do.

McClurg also never stopped his team from preparing for a season this school year. The Pirates have rarely taken a break over the last seven months, the longtime coach said, even though uncertainty has shadowed the season for nearly a year.

Though the Pirates have been preparing for this moment for months, getting back to practice over the last two weeks has still had quite an effect on the team.

"This is probably the most normal we've felt since March 13, 2020, or D-Day," McClurg said of when sports shut down in California last year. "Most importantly, the kids have a sense of normalcy, they're joking, they're laughing. They're having a good time. It's really good for the kids."

Santa Ynez plays at Lompoc to open the season on Friday, March 19. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

"I don't even think it's set in who we're playing," McClurg said. "I think they're excited to be preparing for a season, no one is really ready to play next week. You haven't had your normal offseason to put things in. But we have a really tight group, they were all tight when they were on JV. This is a really unified group, that's why we barely lost any kids through this."