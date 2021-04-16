Santa Ynez routs Cabrillo in finale, closes spring on four-game win streak

Santa Ynez ended its 2021 spring football season on a four-game win streak, routing Cabrillo 67-0 in the finale Friday night.

The Pirates started their season with a 24-7 loss to eventual Channel League champ Lompoc before reeling off four straight convincing wins to close out the spring slate.

Lompoc defeated Santa Barbara, the 2019 league champion, 19-9 on Friday to finish up 5-0 this spring.

In Friday's win at Huyck Stadium, which was just the second game of the year for Cabrillo and first-year coach Andy Guyader, Santa Ynez jumped out front early and cruised to a win.

Just about everyone got in on the act.

Bennett Redell broke the school's career passing touchdown mark by throwing four in the win. He threw for 154 yards.

Logan Ast, the senior running back/receiver who's been dominant this spring, continued his string of success with 80 yards rushing on nine carries and four catches for 110 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Ast also threw a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deklan Pollenz.

Cam Prendergast, who had two touchdown catches and an interception return for a touchdown last week in the 48-0 rout of San Marcos, caught a touchdown pass and had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Cash McClurg had five carries for 54 yards and a score and his twin brother Canyon McClurg scored a touchdown on a 38-yard reverse.

The Pirates ended up outscoring their opponents 209-55 in the five-game spring schedule, including a 202-31 run to end the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.