Signing Day: Hancock College LB Honus Wagner signs with Gardner-Webb

Honus Wagner came to Hancock College from Georgia.

The plan was to play two seasons before signing with a Division I football program.

It turns out, he only needed one season.

Wagner, a linebacker out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, signed with FCS program Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The Running Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb play in Boiling Springs, Georgia, not too far from where Wagner grew up. Wagner has been home for awhile. Hancock has been distance learning since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the Bulldogs' 2020 season was canceled.

Wagner came to Hancock for the 2019 season and quickly became one of the team's top defenders. He had planned to stay the customary two years but, when the landscape changed amid the pandemic, Wagner found a perfect fit at Gardner-Webb.

"Really, I had had a change of plans when this pandemic hit," Wagner said during a Zoom video call to commemorate his signing a national letter of intent. "The plan was to come back in the fall and play my second season."

But Hancock's fall season never materialized and Wagner was offered by Gardner-Webb, which wanted him to enroll in January.

At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Wagner will play inside linebacker for the Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb.

Hancock went 9-2 in Wagner's lone season in Santa Maria. He had 59 tackles (31 solo) and 9 tackles-for-loss. He also had two sacks.

What did Wagner make of his time on the Central Coast?

"It was definitely different," he said. "Down here in the South, we do things a lot differently. Coach (Kris) Dutra and a bunch of the guys would have chats and we'd tell him the tri-tip wasn’t as good as he says it is. It was definitely culture shock, but I adjusted pretty quickly."