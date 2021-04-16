Six straight: St. Joseph shuts out Righetti as Knights continue string of wins over Warriors

It was a memorable night for St. Joseph's football program.

On Friday, the Knights beat their rival 24-0, securing their sixth straight win over Righetti.

In the process, they capped a perfect spring campaign with a 5-0 record, perhaps proving they're the top dog among teams in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The final damage: 192 to 20. That's the scoring margin for the Knights in the five games this spring, including three shutout wins.

Against Righetti Friday, St. Joseph did what it's done all season: Dominate in the trenches.

On offense, senior Max Stineman led St. Joseph's colossal offensive line that overpowered Righetti's quick yet undersized defense.

On defense, Stineman also led the charge at the point of attack, disrupting running and pass plays.

"He is hands down a Division I player," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor said of his 6-foot-5, 300-pound left tackle that doubles as a defensive lineman. "I've coached several Division I players -- Pac-12, ACC, you name it -- and the fact he doesn't have offers is baffling to me."

Stineman's play also earned praise from the opposing coach in Righetti's Tony Payne.

"I told him I'm a big fan of his, I think he's the best player I've seen on the Central Coast, almost by far," Payne said. "Max Stineman should be playing at the next level. All the tape I've seen looks like a DI highlight tape."

The Righetti offense struggled to run the ball effectively with Stineman clogging up the middle and linebacker Jayce Gamble patrolling the second level. St. Joseph defensive linemen Dylan Spies, Sebastian Ramirez and Aaron Guggia were also key near the line of scrimmage while Tyler Williams locked down the perimeter.