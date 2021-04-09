St. Joseph dominant against Templeton, moving to 4-0 with 38-0 thrashing

Another Friday night, another dominant St. Joseph win.

The Knights moved to 4-0 this spring with its second shutout win of the season by handing Templeton its first loss in a 38-0 rout at Jay Will Stadium.

The matchup did have some hype. Templeton was 3-0 and coming off a 49-12 thrashing of Arroyo Grande, a result that surprised some in the area.

But St. Joseph proved, maybe once and for all, that it's the top dog this spring.

The Knights, playing on their sparkling new AstroTurf surface replete with bold black end zones, thoroughly out-classed the Eagles Friday, stifling their vaunted rushing attack that had averaged 450 yards per game coming in.

Templeton senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski had almost no room to run all night and his backfield-mate, running back Joshua Berna, was also bottled up.

St. Joseph's freshman quarterback Caden Cuccia piloted the offense for the second week in a row, following the 41-6 win at San Luis Obispo last week.

Cuccia hit a big throw to Tyler Williams on the Knights' opening drive, setting up a Brett Burress touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

St. Joseph's defense, led by linebacker Jayce Gamble and Williams, forced a three-and-out and Cuccia threw a pass to Travis Royal that turned into a 45-yard catch-and-run score.

Just like that, the Knights had a 14-0 lead before five minutes had ticked off the game clock.

The Knights got the ball back again and Darien Langley raced to the end zone on a 68-yard scoring burst for a 21-0 St. Joseph edge.