The Other Guys: Austin Hayes was a sleeper at Lompoc High

Player profile: Austin Hayes Lompoc, RB/DB (5-8, 175 pounds) 2,109 rushing yards on 238 career carries

Scored 24 touchdowns in LHS career

Averaged 9 yards per carry

Added 85 total tackles, INT, 10 PBUs on defense

Braves went 34-4 in three varsity seasons

Austin Hayes is what you may call a sleeper.

The name certainly should ring a bell for most Central Coast football fans. Some will remember him as a good enough player, but his numbers are probably more impressive than you think.

For instance, though he never topped 1,000 yards in a single season, Hayes raced to 2,109 rushing yards in his varsity career at Lompoc High. He also scored 21 rushing touchdowns.

For his career, Hayes racked up over 2,800 all-purpose yards in three full seasons and scored a total of 24 times, playing in four games as a freshman in 2011 and suiting up 37 times in his LHS career.

Adding to Hayes' sleeper status was his diminutive size and cool, calm demeanor. Hayes played at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.

Hayes needed only 238 touches to top 2,100 career rushing yards, meaning he averaged about nine yards a carry. He rushed 109 times for 827 yards as a senior with four touchdowns but his junior campaign was probably his best. In 2013, Hayes needed only 88 carries to get 923 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns that season, meaning he scored on 15% of his touches.