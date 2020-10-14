The Other Guys: Scotty Cusack was lightning in a bottle

Player Profile: Scotty Cusack St. Joseph RB (2010-12) Averaged over 11 yards a carry for career

Had 1,500 yards from scrimmage as SR

Scored 28 TDs in 19 career games

Averaged 150 total yards in career

Scored three 90-plus yard kick returns as SR

The numbers don't always tell the whole story.

And that's very true in football.

Sometimes you just have to trust your eyes.

Scotty Cusack passed the eye test.

Cusack never topped 1,000 yards rushing in a single season during his three-year varsity career at St. Joseph.

Nevertheless, just by watching him play, you'd see he was one of the best the Central Coast had seen over the last decade.

Though Cusack's statistics aren't jaw-dropping, thanks mainly to a series of injuries, he still put together an impressive senior season.

Cusack, following in the footsteps of brothers K.J. and Patrick and his father Pat, was a lightning quick scatback for the Knights.

In 2012, Scotty Cusack needed just 85 carries to get 891 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

In fact, for his career, Cusack only has 124 documented carries, but those went for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns. (That means he scored a touchdown on 13% of his carries and averaged over 11 yards a carry).

But Cusack also caught 38 passes as a senior, taking those for 658 yards (17.3 yards a catch) and six more scores.