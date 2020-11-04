Where does Jacob Nunez rank among area's best of past decade?

Player Profile: Jacob Nunez Lompoc OL (2015-2019) 6-foot-4, 300 pounds Four-year starter at OL

Also played DL during SR year

Won Channel League wrestling title

Rated as three-star recruit by Rivals

Signed with Arizona State

Earlier this year, the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record held a contest to find the Player of the Decade in high school football, much like the one we are currently holding for girls basketball.

We talked about players with eye-popping offensive and defensive statistics and players with MVP awards and various Division I college offers.

But there was something missing. Or, more specifically, a player missing.

Who would that be? Jacob Nunez.

Nunez didn't put up any gaudy stats at Lompoc High. Heck, he rarely touched the ball.

But, even among the MVP-level players highlighted during the Player of the Decade contest, Nunez's dominance stands out prominently.

Pretty much from the time he stepped foot on the Lompoc High campus as a freshman, Nunez became the area's top offensive lineman. (He was also one of the area's top heavyweight wrestlers and probably would've won shot put and discus titles if he wanted to).

Nunez did pile up the accolades, like All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year and Channel League Lineman of the Year. He did rack up a bunch of Division I offers, eventually settling on Arizona State, where he's a 6-foot-3, 315 pound freshman set to wear No. 55 for the Sun Devils.