Girls soccer: St. Joseph tops Lompoc on Huyck's new turf

St. Joseph cruised to a 6-1 win over Lompoc at Huyck Stadium in a girls soccer match.

In one of the first high school events played on the new artificial turf at the historic stadium in Lompoc, St. Joseph rolled to a non-league soccer win as sophomore Zorah Coulibaly scored a hat trick for the Knights.

Kayla Lopez got a goal and Lyric Jones and Isabella Ruiz scored one goal apiece.

Genesis Rodriguez had six saves in goal.

"The girls were super excited to be back. Our hard pre-season work paid off," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "Julie Corteguera played a super game at center back. It was an outstanding overall effort, the girls communicated well and it was great to be back on the pitch."

St. Joseph is set to play at Santa Ynez on Friday at 7 p.m., Garcia said.

The teams played without masks. The game would've previously been played on the natural grass surface at that was replaced last year with artificial turf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.