You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Girls soccer: Who were some of the top performers this past season?
alert top story

Girls soccer: Who were some of the top performers this past season?

{{featured_button_text}}

The girls soccer season was packed with milestones.

Orcutt Academy had a historic season, winning its first Ocean League championship and making the CIF Central Section semifinals. 

Lompoc High captured a historic league championship of its own, claiming its first Channel League title in the sport.

Girls soccer: Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez named Ocean League MVP with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo

Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo battled for the Mountain League championship (with SLO coming out on top). Despite a young roster, St. Joseph contended for a playoff spot and even won a postseason game.

Those are some exciting team story lines. But there were also plentiful of individual performances to take note of.

With that in mind, we'll be announcing our All-Area MVP and All-Area XI team members this weekend. But before we do that, we'd like to share some of the top performers we've seen from the past girls soccer season. 

Remember, this is your chance to have your voice heard, but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll be on the same page. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has made its decision for our All-Area MVP. That story will be published online Saturday and appear in Sunday's papers.

Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons was named the Channel League's Offensive Player of the Year. She had 18 goals and scored 10 times in 10 league games for the Braves. 

She was named the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. 

Simmons was consistently double- and triple-teamed, but that never slowed her down as she scored nearly a goal a game. Lompoc went 12-2-6 overall and 6-1-3 in Channel League play. The Braves won a CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game and kept up with eventual CIF champ Bloomington before falling 3-0 in the second round.

Orcutt Academy was powered by Marianna Chavez, who was named the Ocean League's co-MVP. Chavez tallied 18 goals for the Spartans. The Spartans finished 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in league play. They won five straight games toward the end of the regular season and playoffs, falling to eventual champion Orosi in the CIF Central Section Division 4 semifinals in a penalty kick shootout.

Which soccer player had the best season in 2019-20?

You voted:

Chavez was named Ocean League co-MVP along with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo. Gallardo helped the Titans finish a game behind the Spartans for the league title as Nipomo finished 9-3. Gallardo, a versatile player, had three goals and three assists unofficially for the Titans, who went 13-9-2 overall.

Santa Ynez sophomore Neta Ofiaeli was a beast in the box, tallying 15 goals for the Pirates this year playing stiff Channel League competition. The Pirates went 8-7-3 overall, though they struggled in league with a 2-5-3 mark. Ofaeli will be contending for league MVP honors for years to come and is also a track and field standout. 

You can vote online for your favorite player this season at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com or syvnews.com.

Jiana Martin, another sophomore, was dominant against Mountain League competition for Arroyo Grande. The forward tallied an eye-popping 19 goals on the year. She also dished out six assists. The Eagles went 16-7-2 overall and finished in second place behind SLO High School with an 8-2 mark in the Mountain League.

Zorah Coulibaly burst onto the scene as a freshman at St. Joseph. She proved to be able to hold her own against the Mountain League, playing against older competition. She tallied 12 goals and six assists, powering the Knights' late-season surge. The Knights went 9-11-1 overall and 3-7 in league. The Knights stunned No. 4 seed Bakersfield Highland 3-0 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs as the No. 13 seed. 

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

All-Area coming this weekend

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, we will publish our All-Area Coach of the Year, All-Area MVP and the All-Area XI, highlighting the top performers in girls soccer from this past season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News