High school football teams waste little time in preparing for spring season

Santa Barbara County high school football teams wasted no time preparing for a season that could start in a little more than two weeks.

Santa Barbara County met the criteria for high school football to make its long-awaited return on Tuesday, allowing teams to start preparing for a season that will kick off March 19.

The California Department of Public Health altered its return-to-play guidelines on Feb. 19, providing a clear to path for football, water polo and soccer competition to return to the state.

Counties had to have an adjusted case rate of less than 14 per 100,000 for those outdoor, high-contact sports to return.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was unveiled to be 13.0, meaning high schools can start preparing for a football season that kicks off two weeks from Friday.

High schools began practicing with helmets and shorts Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. They can then hold full padded practices Friday, continue practicing next week, hold a scrimmage March 12 or 13 and have bona fide games on March 19.

The CIF Southern Section season runs through April 17, while the CIF Central Section season runs through April 23.

Lompoc High had about 36 players at Huyck Stadium for a practice in helmets in shorts on a windy Tuesday.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said he's ready to see his guys don helmets and pads later this week.

"It'll take a couple days to get used to everything, but the guys are so excited to get the pads on that we're not too worried about them being rusty or anything, we know that's going to happen," Jones said. "It's so hard to get ready for a game in 14 days when you've been in pods, that if anyone says 'We're going to be ready to play' that they've probably been breaking the protocols and the guidelines.