Huyck Stadium press box gets a makeover; LUSD readies to resume sports next week

Now that the new artificial turf is installed, Huyck Stadium’s press box received some TLC this past week.
The press box at the stadium located next to the Lompoc High campus has a subtle new look: The sign atop the small building on the home-side bleachers has a new sign.
The white sign features 'Huyck Stadium' in blue lettering. A circular emblem above the sign will continue to switch between the Lompoc Brave logo for LHS home games and the Cabrillo Conquistadore for CHS home games. The old 'Huyck Stadium' sign was also blue on white but featured a blue outline.
Huyck Stadium's natural grass turf and red clay track were replaced with artificial surfaces as part of the Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field project that was finalized earlier this summer.
"The existing Huyck Stadium sign on the press box stood out like a sore thumb. Although the sign was functional, it looked severely aged and decrepit,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a press release Tuesday.
McDonald said the newly-installed sign was funded by the campaign for Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field, manufactured by Signs of Success in Santa Maria and installed by LUSD’s in-house maintenance staff.
“It is so great that everyone came together to make sure our students have a high quality facility to be proud of. I am honored that such a monumental project was completed while I served on the Board of Education,” said school board member Dick Barrett.
The district also said in the press release that the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization is working with Santa Barbara County Public Health (SBCPH) to arrange for a grand opening of the newly-renovated stadium. It appears as if this would be accomplished by inviting no more than seven or eight people at a time over a period of several hours.
The final details and date of the event will be forthcoming, pending SBCPH approval.
“We are excited for the community to be able to begin enjoying the wonderful new facilities. However, we must wait until it is safe to do so,” said Doug Sorum, Director of Maintenance and Operations for LUSD.
Lompoc High will play football and boys and girls soccer on the new football surface. The Braves will also host track and field meets there, while Cabrillo has also had interest in hosting meets on the new track surface.
The high school football season is set to start Jan. 8.
Braves and Conqs ready to resume Sept. 8
Cabrillo and Lompoc should be back on the playing fields next week. The high schools are slated to resume athletic activities Sept. 8.
The sports that will restart, after activities were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, are football, water polo, volleyball, cross country and cheer.
The athletes will not participate in traditional practices, but rather modified conditioning programs intended to minimize personal contact.
“Our programs will look different than in the past in order to ensure the safety of students and staff. I am thrilled to get our athletes back to doing what they love. This is really positive for everyone involved,” said Superintendent McDonald in a press release.
Both high schools are working closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) so that all COVID protocols are followed and students can safely resume their athletic programs.
“Lompoc High has held a parent meeting and Cabrillo will soon follow suit. Making sure our families and students feel safe and comfortable is a top priority for us,” said Brian Jaramillo, Executive Director for LUSD.
Students will be given a pod number and will remain in that pod for the duration. Students and staff will be checked daily for any symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors will not be allowed at practices.
“We are grateful for the understanding and patience of our students and families while we navigate these various changes. We look forward to school athletes being able to get back at it,” said Paul Bommersbach, Coordinator for LUSD.
