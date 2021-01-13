Jeff McNeil turned one season of baseball at Nipomo into an MLB career

Player profile: Jeff McNeil Nipomo High (2007-10) 6-foot-1, 150 pounds Golf and basketball star at Nipomo

Played just one season of varsity baseball

Standout golfer, played in U.S. junior amateur

Hit .446 with 7 HRs during lone varsity season

Now starts for the New York Mets

Selected to NL All-Star team in 2019

There's no questioning Jeff McNeil's greatness as an athlete during his days at Nipomo High School.

McNeil, who graduated from Nipomo in 2010, was a three-time letter winner in multiple sports -- basketball and golf.

In fact, on the Titans' golf team, McNeil was a three-time All-League pick and team MVP. McNeil played in the prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur.

+3 Player of the Decade: Zach Torra put together legendary career as Santa Ynez' left-handed ace The now 6-foot-1, 195-pound hurler put together one of the finest pitching careers this area has ever seen. For his efforts, he's the first nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. There will be 16 nominees announced over the coming weeks.

On the hardwood, McNeil averaged over 17 points a game during his senior season, helping the Titans advance to the playoffs.

There's also this footnote in McNeil's bio: "...took up baseball during senior year."

Yes, McNeil, who was a talented youth baseball player, didn't focus on the sport during his high school days until returning to it as a senior in the spring of 2010.

+4 Player of the Decade: Troy Prober capped Righetti career with stellar senior season Prober helped the Warriors to a share of the PAC 7 League championship, earned league MVP honors and was named the 2013 Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP that year.

That was a brilliant choice.

The left-handed hitter, who also swung a golf club left-handed but throws a baseball with his right hand, put together one of the more dazzling offensive seasons the area has seen over the last decade. McNeil hit .446 with seven home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs. He also scored 26 times while smacking 41 hits in 26 games. He struck out 10 times that year and drew six walks.