Local roundup: Hancock routs Cuesta 16-6 in baseball

Hancock routs Cuesta 16-6
Hancock College's Travis Welker watches his hit against College of the Sequoias during a game in January of 2020. Welker went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Hancock's 16-6 win over Cuesta Thursday.

 Len Wood, File

The Hancock offense broke out on Thursday as the Bulldogs rolled to a 16-6 win over Cuesta in a baseball game played at John Osborne Field.

Righetti High grad Jake Steels, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lompoc High grad Kalub Ramirez homered and finished the day with four RBIs. 

Former Santa Maria High ace Trevor Garcia earned the win, going five innings while striking out five. The game was called after eight innings with Hancock up 10 runs. 

Joey Freitas also drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.

Steels singled in a run to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. A sac fly from Ramirez made it 3-1. 

Cuesta's Jaden Cabbab hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Lompoc grad Jeffrey Ray gave the 'Dogs a 4-3 lead on a fielder's choice, Freitas drove in Trevis Welker for another run and Steels brought home two more with a single to make it 7-3.

Ramirez homered in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that brought Steels and Jacob Ortega home. Welker also doubled in a run, Evan Kling tripled in Steels and Freitas hit a bases-clearing double to make it 16-6.

Trenton Pallas went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

The Bulldogs had 14 hits on the day and didn't commit an error.

Lucas Earle allowed just one hit in three innings of relief pitching.

Hancock is now 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs are set to play a doubleheader at Cuesta on Saturday starting at noon. Hancock returns home for an April 29 doubleheader against Oxnard.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 2, Atascadero 1

Malia Wesner assisted on the Knights' first goal to Grace Murawski and Bella Cosma assisted on Monica Zepeda's goal to give the Knights another Mountain League win.

"It was one of those games where you just dominate — we had 22 shots on goal — and the game should not have been as close," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. "We just could not score a goal. It was close, but it shouldn’t have been. Those games make you tired as a coach."

The Knights are 3-1 in league matches and 5-2-1 overall. Garcia says the team has to improve with powerhouses San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande coming up.

"We’re in good shape, but we've got to figure out how to get the ball in that rectangle," Garcia said.

St. Joseph keeper Genesis Rodriguez had eight saves.

Girls basketball

Orcutt Academy 42, St. Joseph 30

Spartans had 26 steals as a team to hand the Knights their first loss of the season.

Devyn Kendrick had 13 points, 10 boards and five steals. Diaminsol Malicdem had 12 points and six steals.

Spartans won despite Giselle Calderon having an off night with a sore shoulder. She still had 11 rebounds and six assists with three points.

Santa Maria 55, Pioneer Valley 27

Santa Maria moved to 3-0 on the season with a win at Pioneer Valley.

Carlissa Solorio had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Iceis McNutt added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Lillianna Soto added eight points and Luz Olea and Yvette Lopez each had five points.

Girls basketball

Righetti 71, San Luis Obispo 30

Paityn Persson led balanced Righetti scoring with 12 points as the Warriors (1-0, 1-0) opened their season by rolling past the Tigers in a Mountain League game.

Bree Luna and Malia Cabigon put in 11 points each for Righetti. Nine Warriors scored. Sara McDonald led the Tigers with six points.

Nathalie Deras had nine points for Righetti as Madisyn Cutliff and Eva Delgado each had eight.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 61, Bakersfield Garces 37

The Knights improved to 5-0 with a road victory over Garces Thursday.

Steven Vasquez had his best performance of the season, leading the Knights with 19 points as Dre Roman added 15 and Angel Ortiz chipped in 11.

St. Joseph is back home with a game against Morro Bay on Friday at 6 p.m.

Arroyo Grande 77, Nipomo 76

Eagles coach Ryan Glanville scored his 300th career win as the Eagles erased a 21-point halftime deficit.

The Eagles were down to the Titans 46-25 at the break, but rallied as Lucas Juarez heated up.

The Eagles hit a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left to tie the game at 76. The Eagles then forced a turnover in the bounds and were fouled. Arroyo Grande sank the free throw with no time on the clock to secure the win and a 3-0 start to the season.

Nipomo fell to 2-1.

Nipomo hosts Arroyo Grande on Friday.

Boys golf

Arroyo Grande 222, St. Joseph 235

Ben Feldman earned medalist honors for Arroyo Grande by shooting a 38 at Cypress Ridge.

Caleb Rodriguez led St. Joseph with a 41. The other St. Joseph scorers were Quinn Murray (45), Liam Donovan (48), Noah Gordillo (48) and Ty Gamble (53).

Aidan Schiro (43), Eric Lim (45), Matt Marks (48) and Micaiah Saltzman (48) helped the Eagles edge the Knights.

Baseball (Wednesday)

Pioneer Valley 18, Orcutt Academy 4

Cash Carter went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Spartans as Alex Sutton went 2-for-4 and took the loss on the mound. 

Anthony Orozco went 1-for-2 and had an RBI.

Brendan Manriquez took the win for the Panthers.

