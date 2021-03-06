Local roundup: Lompoc and Santa Ynez clash in cross country; Santa Maria sweeps St. Joseph

The cross country teams from Lompoc and Santa Ynez squared off at Cabrillo High School Saturday morning for a Channel League dual.

A total of 41 runners competed in the three races, a JV boys race and girls and boys varsity races.

The Santa Ynez boys and Lompoc girls won the team races.

Lompoc High swept the varsity races in terms of individual winners. Andres Lerena won the boys, completing the three miles in 16 minutes, 57.52 seconds. Lompoc's Mallory Branum, who was a standout last year for Lompoc, returned to action in fine form, winning the girls race in 22:41.45.

The Santa Ynez boys beat the Lompoc boys 26-30. Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 25-30 in the girls race.

The top five finishers in the girls race were Branum, Lompoc's Lauren Jensen, Lompoc's Hanna Brooks, Santa Ynez' Victoria Bernard and Pirate runner Lily Tullis.

The top five finishers in the boys race were Lerena, Santa Ynez' Joey Linane, Lompoc's Paul Lawver, Santa Ynez' Carson Gann and teammate Vincent Musante.

"I'd like to give a special shoutout to both Lompoc and Santa Ynez cheerleaders and coaches for coming out to support and cheer our cross country runners on during their races!" Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said in an email. "Huge thank you to Cabrillo athletic director Gary (West) and cross country coach Mike (Harnden) for hosting today's meet at Cabrillo for Lompoc and Santa Ynez and providing this opportunity to our student-athletes."

The top finishers in the JV boys were all from Lompoc: Ricardo de Jesus won, followed by Eduardo Carvajal and Ronan Campfield. Alex Moisan was the top finisher for Santa Ynez.