Logan Ast sets Santa Ynez single-game rushing record with 328 yards

Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast was voted Player of he Week after piling up 283 total yards and four touchdowns in the 46-28 win over Santa Barbara on March 26. He followed that up with 328 rushing yards, a school record, in the 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos Friday.
It's hard to top what Logan Ast has done in back-to-back weeks.
The Santa Ynez senior set a school record on Friday, rushing for 328 yards in the Pirates' 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos.
This performance comes on the heels of Ast's game-breaking outing in a March 26 win over Santa Barbara. In that game, a 46-28 win for the Pirates, Ast had 283 total yards and four scores. He rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 121 yards.
Ast also rushed for four scores in Friday's win over Dos Pueblos.
The total damage over the last two weeks: At least 611 total yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.
Ast, the reigning Times Player of the Week, and the Pirates are scheduled to play San Marcos on April 9. The Royals are 1-1 and coming off a 54-7 shellacking to Lompoc, meaning Ast has the potential to pile up even more gaudy numbers next week.
The Pirates have won two in a row after falling to Lompoc (3-0) 24-7 in the season opener. Lompoc has since won its next two games by a combined 116-13.
Ast was limited to 44 rushing yards and 24 receiving in the opener against Lompoc, but Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said allowing Ast to just focus on offense, instead of playing both ways, has allowed him to flourish with the ball in his hands.
