Lompoc and Cabrillo shut down workouts as other schools press on

Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools both halted all on-campus workouts on Wednesday.

Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones said LUSD made the call to shut down all athletics until further notice.

"The district stated it was for the safety and health of our student-athletes," Terrones said.

The move comes a day after the CIF state office announced it is delaying the high school sports season amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state's high school athletics have been shut down since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. Most area high schools had resumed on-campus training sessions, with new COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

Full practices for the first season of high school play were slated to start this month, with Cabrillo and Lompoc scheduled to hold football practices as early as Dec. 14. The football season was scheduled to start Jan. 7, but that date will certainly not be met.

+3 CIF delays start of high school sports, cancels state championships for football, other fall sports Full practices aimed at preparing for a season were scheduled to begin this month. For the sport of football, for instance, practices were slated to start on Monday, Dec. 7 for CIF Central Section schools, with the high school season kicking off on Jan. 7. Those dates are no longer feasible. One football coach told the Times that practices could start in mid-January with the season kicking off in February.

The CIF state office said its decision to delay was brought on after the California Department of Public Health postponed its release of updated return-to-play guidelines.

Lompoc and Cabrillo are the only area schools to pause workouts after the announcement. Various athletic directors contacted Wednesday said they are still training.

Cabrillo athletic director Gary West said "I'm saddened and disheartened because of this, but the biggest thing is to stay positive. I hope we can make something positive out of this. If we persevere a little bit we will come through this, eventually. The district made a wise decision to keep our kids and coaches safe. It wasn't our call, but I understand it."