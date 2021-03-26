Lompoc's Cavin Ross voted Player of the Week

St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress gets tripped up by Paso Robles High defender Jacob Lambeth (23) during a 2019 game in Orcutt. Burress finished second in the Player of the Week voting from the March 19 week of games.
Ross earned a nomination after throwing for 345 yards and three scores in a 24-7 win over Santa Ynez on March 19.
Ross cruised to the win in an impressive week of voting, topping St. Joseph running back Brett Burress, who finished with 334 total votes when the polls closed on Friday at 4 p.m.
Burress earned his nomination after rushing for three touchdowns and 175 yards on 17 carries in the Knights' impressive 44-0 win at Paso Robles last Friday.
Arroyo Grande junior Makai Puga finished third in the voting with 324 total votes. Puga had a breakout game in the Eagles' 33-21 win at Atascadero last week, rushing for 266 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Ross could have another nomination on the horizon as the Braves travel to Goleta to play Dos Pueblos Friday night.
Burress and Puga will counter each other in Friday's game between the Knights and Eagles at Doug Hitchen Stadium in Arroyo Grande. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m. and it can be streamed live at santamariatimes.com/live.
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari finished fourth in the voting with 85 votes.
