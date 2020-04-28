Lompoc's Heidi Cardenas commits to West Virginia Wesleyan

"I was talking to a school in Pennsylvania, Geneva College, but West Virginia Wesleyan seemed more like the school I would be interested in," said Cardenas.

She played mainly left field, and also some center field, during her time at Lompoc.

"I'm aiming for any outfield position," at West Virginia Wesleyan, Cardenas said.

+4 Lompoc softball wins Channel League opener at Cabrillo The Lompoc Braves parlayed one big inning into a 3-1 victory over their Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo Conquistadores in the opening game of the Channel League softball season Friday afternoon at Cabrillo High School.

"I'd take a utility position. If I'm on the roster, I'm good."

According to Cardenas, West Virginia Wesleyan coach Steve Warner indicated to her that there was a good chance she would be on the field her freshman year.

In fact, "Having a conversation with coach Warner gave me a lot of confidence that I would be in the starting lineup," said Cardenas.

"We had a great conversation. He told me any questions I needed answers to, he would help with. He told me what the roster would look like, what's going down over there. He sounds like a really mature, really good coach. It sounds like he knows what he's doing over there."

The Bobcats were 12-6 under Warner in 2020 before the NCAA called off the rest of spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.