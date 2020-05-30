Lompoc's Jacob Nunez, and cousin Ryan Morgan, both Arizona State signees, train while school's out

As the left tackle for the Lompoc offense, Nunez was among the most dominant linemen on the Central Coast.

A four-year varsity player, Nunez was the 2019 All-Area Offensive Lineman of the Year.

He graduated early from Lompoc, in December of 2019, then enrolled at Arizona State for the 2020 spring semester.

Nunez was in the midst of taking in-person classes there before ASU sent its students home because of the pandemic.

He finished up the spring semester online at home in Lompoc. Though he said he’s looking forward to returning to campus, and lecture halls, “I’m used to online learning now,” said Nunez.

“It’s worked out well. I’ve found online learning to be enjoyable.” Nunez is currently majoring in plant science.

He said it’s up in the air as far as to whether he will be on the ASU team as a freshman or will redshirt that season.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…

“I will probably be a center or a guard there.”

With team workouts cancelled because of the pandemic, Nunez said solo workouts have been going fine.