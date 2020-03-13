LUSD joins the list of schools suspending athletic programs due to coronavirus pandemic

The Lompoc Unified School District, Hancock College and Dunn have joined the list of area school districts that are officially suspending their spring athletic programs because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a recommendation earlier in the week that public gatherings of 250 or more people be cancelled to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

"As of this morning we have cancelled all non-essential activities, this included after-school athletic events and practices at least until the end of March," Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones said Friday morning in a text message.

"I will be meeting with all ADs on Tuesday to look at what is salvageable for the month of April."

At press time, the Valley Christian Academy baseball and softball teams were carrying on with their respective seasons.

"Maricopa is the only school in our league," that has suspended its spring programs, VCA assistant coach Randy Stanford said.

Thursday Hancock College announced that, despite the cancellation of multiple events for the month, all the school's athletic events through the month of March would take place as scheduled.

