LUSD joins the list of schools suspending athletic programs due to coronavirus pandemic

The Lompoc Unified School District, Hancock College and Dunn have joined the list of area school districts that are officially suspending their spring athletic programs because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a recommendation earlier in the week that public gatherings of 250 or more people be cancelled to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
"As of this morning we have cancelled all non-essential activities, this included after-school athletic events and practices at least until the end of March," Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones said Friday morning in a text message.
"I will be meeting with all ADs on Tuesday to look at what is salvageable for the month of April."
At press time, the Valley Christian Academy baseball and softball teams were carrying on with their respective seasons.
"Maricopa is the only school in our league," that has suspended its spring programs, VCA assistant coach Randy Stanford said.
Thursday Hancock College announced that, despite the cancellation of multiple events for the month, all the school's athletic events through the month of March would take place as scheduled.
However, Friday afternoon a spokeswoman for the Hancock public affairs department confirmed that, because of the California Community College Athletic Association's decision to suspend all spring sports competitions, Hancock, a CCCAA member, would follow suit.
Cuesta College, a CCCAA member, announced Thursday that it was suspending its spring sports activities. Hancock and Cuesta are members of the Western State Conference.
Dunn athletic director Tim Weir confirmed Friday that the school was suspending its spring athletic programs.
Thursday, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced, effective Friday, that it was "canceling or postponing all non-essential events, activities, gatherings and travel through, at least, the remainder of March."
Orcutt Academy athletic director Chad McKenzie confirmed Friday that his school's spring sports schedule has been suspended.
St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott said in a text that an announcement would be forthcoming Monday as to the status of St. Joseph's spring sports.
The Knights baseball team's scheduled game against Dinuba was not played Friday. The Knights were to play Orcutt Academy Saturday and Arroyo Grande Wednesday, but those schools have suspended their spring sports programs.
All area Little League and Babe Ruth leagues have shut down for the rest of the month with hopes of resuming play in early April.