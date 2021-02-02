National high school sports federation drops tiered COVID-19 guidelines after data review

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Tuesday that it was revising its COVID-19 guidance.

Namely, the NFHS said it is eliminating its tiered 'Potential Infection Risk by Sport' guidance that placed various sports in high-, medium and low-risk categories.

Instead, the NFHS' sports medicine advisory committee recommends state associations consider "five factors in assessing potential for COVID-19 transmission," in a statement released Tuesday morning.

The NFHS said these changes come after "evaluating experiences" of schools that have played sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFHS said the five factors associations, such as the CIF in California, should consider when determining which sports could resume are as follows:

Community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected

Proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare

Participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 infection than those in contact sports

Participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of infection than those in indoor sports

Using face masks for indoor sports results in similar COVID-19 transmission rates to those seen in outdoor sports

The original tiered guidelines were released in a May 2020 guidance document that Tuesday's “Statement on Risk of COVID-19 During High School Sports” updates.

The NFHS' committee said the changes were made after “knowledge of the virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved" and that the committee found that "transmission depends upon multiple factors that cannot be easily accounted for by simply dividing sports into three distinct categories of risk.”