Nipomo, AG halt football, volleyball and water polo workouts to allow students to switch sports

Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high schools are halting workouts for three fall sports that school administrators feel aren't likely to happen this school year.

The two schools, members of Lucia Mar Unified School District, are stopping voluntary conditioning workouts for football, girls volleyball and water polo, three sports that are in the orange tier in the state's return-to-play guidelines.

"We waited and waited for updated CIF information and finally received it on Tuesday of this week," Nipomo athletic director Russ Edwards said in an email sent to parents.

"As a result of that update, we have decided to stop our football, girls volleyball and water polo conditioning," the email continued.

Edwards added Friday, "My heart hurts for our dedicated student-athletes of these sports, especially our seniors."

Edwards said the decision was made because those three sports are in the orange tier and the updated "calendars will not allow for us to get to that colored tier in our county and play games on that timeline."

By pausing these workouts, students in those sports are allowed to change cohorts. This would then allow them to compete in another sport if that season occurs this school year.

Edwards' email also said that if the California Department of Public Health guidance changes or San Luis Obispo County moves to the red tier quicker than anticipated, the schools will look at the "possibility of bringing these sports back."

Contacted Friday, Arroyo Grande football coach Mike Hartman said in a message, "We are encouraging our guys to get ready for sports that will be able to compete in the purple and red tiers of the state re-opening plan."