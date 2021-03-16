Nipomo football: Titans have a lot to do in a little bit of time

2021 Spring Season: Nipomo Saturday, March 20: @Mission Prep, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27: vs. Santa Maria, 7 p.m. Friday, April 2: vs. Morro Bay, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10: @Pioneer Valley, 3 p.m. Friday, April 16: @Atascadero, 7 p.m.

At a recent practice, Nipomo's football team was reviewing an offensive play it had installed the day before.

The Titan offense was having a little trouble lining up correctly, forcing one of the coaches in the backfield to bark out the proper alignment multiple times.

Only the person barking wasn't an actual coach. It was one of the Titans' best players. Keyshawn Pu'a, who only sounds like a coach on the field.

Those around the program say Pu'a has a knack for digesting the X's and O's on the field at an elite level. That skill will come in handy this season, where the Titans have quickly ramped up preparations for kickoff Saturday against Mission Prep.

"We're just trying to figure this thing out and get it together in a hurry," Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge said. "We've got to gel offensively and defensively as quickly as we can."

Nipomo and other area programs have had about three weeks to prepare for the season-opening games scheduled for this weekend. Nipomo is slated to play at Mission Prep Saturday at 1 p.m.