No Big Game? Frustration growing as rivalry game likely won't happen

The Big Game is the tradition in the Lompoc Valley.

Even after a year strife with turmoil and uncertainty, it looked as though there would still be the annual football game between Lompoc and Cabrillo when the spring season started last month.

Now, it's almost certain there won't be a Big Game this school year.

Cabrillo's football program went into quarantine on March 30 after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Cabrillo athletic director Gary West says his hands are tied after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department directed Lompoc Unified School District to quarantine the entire Cabrillo team for 10 days, from March 30 to April 9, the day the Big Game was scheduled.

West says there's no way the team can come out of quarantine and play.

Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones is disappointed in how things are playing out, saying he's made concessions to make the game happen.

"We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said Monday. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."

Jones, a Lompoc High graduate himself, says he feels Cabrillo could find a way to make the game happen. He points to the San Marcos situation last month. The Royals went into quarantine on March 18 and ended up playing Cabrillo on March 26.

"The direction from Santa Barbara County is a general guideline that is interpreted differently," Jones said. "We intentionally break up our (practice) periods into 12 minutes to restart the clock for contact tracing. The fact that San Marcos received a positive test on a Thursday and played the following Friday is a clear indicator that (Cabrillo) could have played us.