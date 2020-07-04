Off to college: Lompoc's Ryan Morgan embarks on journey to Arizona State

Terrones said Ryan has been well taken care of since he arrived at Arizona State, and that has done a load of good for her state of mind.

“A lot of people were there to help him move in,” she said.

“He has been in touch with coaches, teammates have helped him, he’s been in touch with people who will help him get oriented to getting around on campus.”

Terrones said that Ryan Morgan was tested that day for COVID-19.

“The test result will come back in three days,” said Terrones.

“After he got there, he had to quarantine for seven days. The kids are staying in pods. If anyone in a pod tests positive, they have to go into quarantine.”

Terrones said, “If they get the all clear, they can resume with voluntary workouts. Hopefully, they will be able to work out at the team’s compound (workout facility) soon.

“Ryan is staying with two quarterbacks and a tight end on the football team. Everyone has his own room. Ryan has a TV, a computer, in his room.”

Terrones said the ASU coaching staff has stayed in regular communication with the players.