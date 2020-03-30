Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon voted Defensive Player of the Year

Anielski was the 2019 All-Area MVP. This year, she averaged more than 13 points and three steals a game.

Padilla (15 rebounds, 14 points) and Solorio (16 points, 11.9 rebounds) both averaged a double-double a game. Padilla averaged nearly five steals a game.

+3 All-Area: Righetti's Malia Cabigon chosen as MVP The sports staff has voted: We picked this Righetti standout as our All-Area MVP.

Stajic missed a good part of the first part of the season. In the 15 games she did play in, she averaged just over 16 points, tops on the team. Taylor averaged nearly 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots per game.

Three freshmen are on the All-Area Second Team. They are Makennah Simonson of Nipomo, Devyn Kendrick of Orcutt Academy and Jaylee Cantu of St. Joseph.

There are eight Second-Team seniors. They are Alex Paquet, Natalie Garcia and Mishila Garcia of Righetti, Morgan McIntyre and Jesse Jenkins of Cabrillo, Mercedes Arredondo of Pioneer Valley, Mariah Lopez of Orcutt Academy and Grace Cose of Valley Christian Academy.

The Second Team juniors are Kaiya Ellison of Arroyo Grande, Paityn Persson of Righetti, Iceis McNutt of Santa Maria and Erynn Padhal of Orcutt Academy. The Second Team sophomores are Luz Olea of Santa Maria and Lindsay Mikkelson of Valley Christian Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.