Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon voted Defensive Player of the Year
Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon voted Defensive Player of the Year

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team averaged more than 13 steals a game last season, and Spartans sophomore guard Giselle Calderon averaged nearly five.

Calderon is the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. A vote by the SMT sports staff determined the team.

Calderon also averaged 14 points a game for the Ocean League champs (10-0 in league games), made 74 percent of her free throws and was pretty adept at running an offense. She averaged as many assists a game as she did steals.

She was the Ocean League MVP.

“Giselle loves the game, loves the competition,” Orcutt coach Tom Robb said by phone. “She works very hard in practice.”

Arroyo Grande junior Kathleen Hutchens is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points a game.

The Eagles tagged Mountain League champ Righetti with its only league loss then beat the Warriors in overtime in the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals. Arroyo Grande lost to top-ranked Bakersfield in the sectional final.

The All-Area First Team consists of Santa Ynez junior Grace Padilla, Arroyo Grande sophomore Andrea Stajic, Santa Maria junior Carlissa Solorio, Pioneer Valley senior Ravynn Anielski and Lompoc senior Kayla Taylor.

Anielski was the 2019 All-Area MVP. This year, she averaged more than 13 points and three steals a game.

Padilla (15 rebounds, 14 points) and Solorio (16 points, 11.9 rebounds) both averaged a double-double a game. Padilla averaged nearly five steals a game.

Stajic missed a good part of the first part of the season. In the 15 games she did play in, she averaged just over 16 points, tops on the team. Taylor averaged nearly 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots per game.

Three freshmen are on the All-Area Second Team. They are Makennah Simonson of Nipomo, Devyn Kendrick of Orcutt Academy and Jaylee Cantu of St. Joseph.

There are eight Second-Team seniors. They are Alex Paquet, Natalie Garcia and Mishila Garcia of Righetti, Morgan McIntyre and Jesse Jenkins of Cabrillo, Mercedes Arredondo of Pioneer Valley, Mariah Lopez of Orcutt Academy and Grace Cose of Valley Christian Academy.

The Second Team juniors are Kaiya Ellison of Arroyo Grande, Paityn Persson of Righetti, Iceis McNutt of Santa Maria and Erynn Padhal of Orcutt Academy. The Second Team sophomores are Luz Olea of Santa Maria and Lindsay Mikkelson of Valley Christian Academy.

