Part I: Where are the junior high sports in the Santa Maria Valley? Justin Bronson campaigns for more opportunities

Justin Bronson grew up in the Midwest and wrestled at the University of Minnesota. For the last 10 years, though, he's taught and coached at Righetti High School.

When he first came to the Santa Maria Valley, Bronson was a bit surprised to learn the area lacked something he himself grew up with.

When Bronson, who coaches wrestling at Righetti High, attended elementary school and junior high in his hometown of Princeton, Minnesota, schools featured a comprehensive offering of athletic programs, often mirroring the high school programs.

In the Santa Maria Valley, though, those same programs aren't offered. Most junior highs offer three or four sports, typically girls and boys basketball, volleyball and soccer and some track and field or cross country.

Though those are tangible athletic opportunities, Bronson says they pale in comparison to other districts he's worked with.

Some Central Coast middle schools and junior highs, like those in Nipomo, Morro Bay or Paso Robles, consistently field wrestling teams. In places like Bakersfield, Fresno and Clovis in the Central Valley, middle schools and junior high schools offer comprehensive athletic programs, with school football teams in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Most of those schools have baseball, softball, wrestling, cheer, cross country, track and field, basketball, volleyball and sometimes even tennis if not more sports.

Santa Maria Valley high schools offer upwards of 22 sports, though the junior highs might have no more than six.