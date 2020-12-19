Part II: 'I think as a community we should expect more'

Editor's note: Last Sunday, the Times published an article detailing an issue local teacher and coach Justin Bronson saw in a lack of athletic opportunities for junior high school students. Today, the Times is printing the second part of this story, presenting what Bronson sees as a solution to the problem.

Justin Bronson, who has coached and taught at Righetti High School for about 10 years, is hoping to make progress on an issue he's seen in the Santa Maria Valley.

But his work isn't just beginning.

Bronson has long been working to provide more athletic opportunities for those middle school students in the area.

Recently, Bronson developed a youth wrestling program that consisted of a partnership between high school coaches who would offer their services to local junior highs for a league that was free of charge for students. Still, there was resistance from area school districts to help get the program off the ground. Bronson eventually had to work outside the school districts to get the league off the ground.

"Since we couldn't get the blessing to run this under the school districts themselves, I was able to get California State Wrestling to co-sponsor our league," Bronson said. "So we had insurance to work off of and all the kids that year were gifted a USA Wrestling membership, which is about a $60 value per kid. We had about $5,000 worth of insurance to run the league two years ago.