Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High

Mickey's individual numbers never told his story. Having a two-way player lead by example was invaluable to former Eagles coach Tom Goossen, who once said it was "impossible" to appreciate what Mickey meant to the team.

"He brings intensity and passion that permeates to the rest of the team," Goossen said after Mickey was named All-Area MVP in 2015. "He brought an unwillingness to give anything but his best. He refused to accept anything but the best he could be at any particular time."

At Cal Poly, Mickey red-shirted in 2016 and played in four games in 2017. He played in eight games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019, finally breaking into the rotation on defense. He has 32 career tackles with the Mustangs and one interception. He is slated to be a senior defensive back this fall.

The rest of the Player of the Decade nominees will be released in the coming weeks. Mickey joins the previous nominees, Arroyo Grande grad Seth Jacobs, former Lompoc High standouts Lavon Coleman and Ainuu Taua, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast. Once all the nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.

