Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Player of the Decade

Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High

Bradley Mickey led Arroyo Grande in receiving yards in 2015. 

He also led the Eagles in rushing yards. And total touchdowns.

While doing all that on offense, Mickey was also working on defense. He led his team in interceptions and was third in tackles that year as the Eagles went 11-2, won a league championship and made the CIF semifinals.

Mickey would be named the All-Area MVP that year as well. 

But Mickey wasn't a one-hit wonder. That was pretty much a typical season for the current Cal Poly defensive back. 

Mickey was a dynamic play-maker all over the field all three varsity seasons he competed for the Eagles. It's no wonder they went 29-8 during his career there and he was offered a spot at Cal Poly once it ended.

Mickey is the sixth nominee for Player of the Decade. The list of nominees was complied by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, who polled area coaches. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County are eligible. 

Mickey finished his career at AGHS with 1,244 rushing yards on 132 carries (9.4 avg.) with 15 rushing touchdowns. He had 908 yards on 87 carries with 13 touchdowns as a senior. 

He also topped 1,000 career receiving yards, hauling in 82 passes for 1,106 yards and nine scores during his career. He racked up 3,484 all-purpose yards in 37 career games.

Those career numbers likely would've landed Mickey on this list of Player of the Decade nominees. 

But, again, Mickey was even better as a defender.

During his three-year varsity career, Mickey intercepted a total of 21 passes. He picked off five as a sophomore, added 10 as a junior and capped his career with a six-piece as a senior. He returned five of those interceptions for touchdowns. He also had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. 

In all, Mickey broke up 38 total passes in those three seasons. 

He scored 30 touchdowns during his prep career and amassed over 700 yards on punt and interception returns alone.

"I just don't want to fail," Mickey said in 2015. "Somewhere in the back of my mind I'm thinking, 'Someone else is working hard to take my spot.' Just knowing I have a weakness — I don't want to have any, so I try to get better." 

Mickey's individual numbers never told his story. Having a two-way player lead by example was invaluable to former Eagles coach Tom Goossen, who once said it was "impossible" to appreciate what Mickey meant to the team.

"He brings intensity and passion that permeates to the rest of the team," Goossen said after Mickey was named All-Area MVP in 2015. "He brought an unwillingness to give anything but his best. He refused to accept anything but the best he could be at any particular time."

At Cal Poly, Mickey red-shirted in 2016 and played in four games in 2017. He played in eight games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019, finally breaking into the rotation on defense. He has 32 career tackles with the Mustangs and one interception. He is slated to be a senior defensive back this fall.

The rest of the Player of the Decade nominees will be released in the coming weeks. Mickey joins the previous nominees, Arroyo Grande grad Seth Jacobs, former Lompoc High standouts Lavon Coleman and Ainuu Taua, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast. Once all the nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.

