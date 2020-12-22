You are the owner of this article.
Player of the Decade: Cabrillo's Aaron Abayari didn't need height to dominate
Is there a sport in which the athletes rely more on their physical ability than basketball? 

The sport is dominated centers, forwards and guards who have length or height or some combination of both. The top players typically have explosive athleticism, an ability to fly up and over defenders or race the length of the floor in transition. 

Sometimes, though, there are players that don't possess elite physical attributes but still find ways to excel on the hardwood.

Aaron Abayari, a Cabrillo High graduate, was one of those players. In fact, Abayari may be the poster boy for those types of players.

At 5-foot-9, Abayari was typically one of the shortest players on the court. He wasn't one of the quickest or most athletic players either.

But, somehow, Abayari find ways to produce, scoring in bunches among the trees. 

Former Cabrillo coach Gary West summed up Abayari's playing style like this: "For a 5-foot-9 Filipino boy, Aaron has got more heart than anybody I've coached. He does things that he's not supposed to do at his size, but he puts the ball in the basket, and he just plays hard, he just goes."

Abayari, a 2015 graduate of CHS and a former Los Padres League MVP, is the 15th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. 

Abayari had a stellar senior season at Cabrillo, leading the Conqs to an unbeaten run through the LPL with a 12-0 record. This came after the Conquistadores lost standouts Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, and point guard Josh Harris.

West, now Cabrillo's athletic director, said Abayari was the type of player that kept the Cabrillo program chugging along during its run of LPL dominance.

"We're not down, we're never going to be down because guys like Aaron just step up. It's the system, it's the culture. I'm extremely proud of Aaron because the guy is not going to let us lose," West said.

Though Abayari was a 5-foot-9 guard, he was not shy about going to the hoop. He consistently drove the paint and used a crafty, unique style to score inside, throwing up floaters and runners that seemed to fall from the sky and through the hoop. But his best skill may have been his ability to get to the free throw line.

In one Los Padres League game against Nipomo, Abayari scored 29 points. He went 20-for-25 from the free throw line in that game. In a win over Lompoc, Abayari finished 9-of-11 from the line and scored 30 points. Those were somewhat regular stat lines from the former Conq during his senior season in Vandenberg Village.

Abayari idolized Kobe Bryant and liked to model his game after the late Lakers star.

"Kobe works hard and he stays in the gym all day, that's what I like to do, just like him," Abayari said during his senior season at Cabrillo.

The shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conquistadores to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season. He was the LPL MVP.

Abayari joins the 14 previous Player of the Decade nominees who have been announced. There have been four Cabrillo nominees: Abayari, David Terrones, LeAndrew Knight and Chad Brodhead.

Four St. Joseph nominees have been announced: Gabrys Sadaunykas, JoJo Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton.

Three Arroyo Grande players have been nominated: Brent VanderVeen, Gage Gomez and Matt Willkomm.

The two Righetti nominees are Cameron Walker and Ryan McGready. The other announced nominees are Atascadero's Robbie Berwick and Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh.

The Times has polled current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. The final nominee will be announced before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.

