Player of the Decade: Cabrillo's Aaron Abayari didn't need height to dominate

Player Profile: Aaron Abayari Cabrillo PG/SG (2013-2015) 5-foot-9, 160 pounds Averaged 25.4 points as a SR

Led Cabrillo to 12-0 through LPL

Named LPL MVP in 2015

Voted All-Area Offensive Player of the Year

Is there a sport in which the athletes rely more on their physical ability than basketball?

The sport is dominated centers, forwards and guards who have length or height or some combination of both. The top players typically have explosive athleticism, an ability to fly up and over defenders or race the length of the floor in transition.

Sometimes, though, there are players that don't possess elite physical attributes but still find ways to excel on the hardwood.

Aaron Abayari, a Cabrillo High graduate, was one of those players. In fact, Abayari may be the poster boy for those types of players.

At 5-foot-9, Abayari was typically one of the shortest players on the court. He wasn't one of the quickest or most athletic players either.

But, somehow, Abayari find ways to produce, scoring in bunches among the trees.

+4 Part II: 'I think as a community we should expect more' The area is lacking in junior high athletics. Now how can that change? Justin Bronson has some answers.

Former Cabrillo coach Gary West summed up Abayari's playing style like this: "For a 5-foot-9 Filipino boy, Aaron has got more heart than anybody I've coached. He does things that he's not supposed to do at his size, but he puts the ball in the basket, and he just plays hard, he just goes."

Abayari, a 2015 graduate of CHS and a former Los Padres League MVP, is the 15th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.