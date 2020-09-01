Player of the Decade: Danielle Morgan's grit powered Lompoc High

Player profile: Danielle Morgan Guard, Lompoc High (2015-18) Four-time All-LPL honoree

Three-time All-LPL First Team

All-LPL and All-Area Defensive MVP In 2018

All-Area First Team in 2016 and 2017

1,186 career points at LHS

All-Conference at Hancock

Danielle Morgan piled up the accolades during her time at Lompoc High, becoming one of the most decorated basketball players on the Central Coast.

Just look at the résumé: She earned All-Los Padres League honors all four years she played on varsity, being named to the Honorable Mention team as a freshman before landing on the First Team in her final three years, including the LPL Defensive MVP award in 2018 when she was a senior.

She was also named the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News that year. She was also named to the All-Area First Team as a junior in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2016.

Morgan topped 1,000 career points with the Braves, finishing her prep career with 1,186 points. She averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a senior at Lompoc.

Though her Lompoc High days are well behind her, she hasn't stopped piling up the hardware. As a freshman at Hancock College during the 2018-19 season, Morgan became the Bulldogs' top player. She was named to the All-Western State Conference First Team as a freshman.