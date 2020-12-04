Player of the Decade: Gabrys Sadaunykas left his mark at St. Joe's

Gabrys Sadaunykas wasn't at St. Joseph for very long, but he certainly left his mark there.
Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lithuania, spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights.
As a 6-foot-4 forward, he had a good enough junior season, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Then, as a senior, Sadaunykas bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He earned PAC 8 League MVP honors and helped the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.
Sadaunykas is the 11th nominee for the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Decade contest. He teamed up with back-court mate JoJo Walker to power the Knights to a 31-4 record and the CIF-SS Division 5AA title in 2015-16. Sadaunykas scored 566 points that season on 53% shooting. He also shot 35% from 3-point range, making 29 of his 83 attempts.
For his career, Sadaunykas averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals a game. The list of players to win a CIF title and a league MVP award during their prep careers this decade is short. But Sadaunykas and Walker are both on it.
The Lithuania native had a European feel to his game, being able to play all over the floor. At 6-foot-4, he often possessed a height advantage against area competition. Sadaunykas would use that advantage to play in the paint, able to score in the post or by slashing to the rim. But in true European fashion, Sadaunykas was a skilled big man. Though he'd play at small forward, he excelled as a guard, able to knock down outside shots at a high enough clip to keep defenders off balance. He could also pass well for a player his size.
Theaker played all 11 games and made all of his extra-point kicks, going 34-for-34 on the season. He also hit on 7 of his 13 field goal tries with a long of 52.
Sadaunykas paired nicely with Walker, another Player of the Decade nominee, and teammate Scott McBeth. Sadaunykas, Walker and McBeth all averaged over 12 points a game that year. Sadaunykas finished second in points, assists and steals on the team, leading the squad in rebounds.
Sadaunykas was chosen as the PAC 8 League MVP as a senior as the Knights ran through the league with a 13-1 record. He was also voted the Times' All-Area Offensive Player of the Year that season as Walker was chosen as the All-Area MVP and the Division 5AA Player of the Year.
The choice to come to Santa Maria from Lithuania was a good one for Sadaunykas.
"I wanted to come here for education and for basketball," he said last year while playing for Hancock College. While the rest of his family stayed in Lithuania, Gabrys came to St. Joseph in 2014.
He signed with the University of Minnesota-Crookston out of St. Joseph but returned to the area and became a starting guard for coach Tyson Aye's Hancock College team. He then transferred to Humboldt State for this last season. He was named the team's Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Sadaunykas joins three other St. Joseph players to earn a nomination: Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton
There will be 16 nominees announced. The other announced nominees are Arroyo Grande graduates Gage Gomez, Matt Willkomm and Brent VanderVeen; Atascadero's Robbie Berwick; Righetti's Cameron Walker; Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh and Cabrillo High grad LeAndrew Knight.
The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. The rest of the nominees will be announced before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.
GALLERY: Knights top Roadrunners 68-53
JoJo Walker led St. Joseph with 26 points as the Knights advanced to the semifinals with Tuesday's 68-53 win over Santa Monica Crossroads. Scott McBeth had 16 for the Knights.Gabrys Sadaunykas added 11 points for St. Joseph, which plays at Windward Friday in the semifinals.