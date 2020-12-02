Player of the Decade: Gage Gomez quickly rose to stardom at Arroyo Grande

Player Profile: Gage Gomez Arroyo Grande SG (2016-2020) 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Three-time First Team All-League

Two-time league champion

2019-20 co-Mountain League MVP

Signed to play with UCSB

Arroyo Grande High School has a proud basketball tradition filled with memorable players.

Gage Gomez is up there with the best of them.

Gomez was one of the top players at his school the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman in 2016. Gomez would become a three-year starter, two-time league champion and 2019-20 league co-MVP. Gomez was named First Team All-Mountain League in all of his final three seasons at Arroyo Grande.

His last game was a 79-69 win over Burbank Providence in the CIF State SoCal Regional championship.

"I just feel amazing, man. We worked really hard to get to this point, in the offseason, the preseason. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to be around," Gomez back in March after that fateful final game. "I'm super grateful."

Gomez was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his high school career ended due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the rest of the season. He averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season alone.

Gomez bumped his scoring average up about 10 points from his junior year to his senior campaign. (He averaged 12.6 points a game in 2018-19).