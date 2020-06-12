Player of the Decade: Garrett Owens was Arroyo Grande's ultimate triple-threat

Owens' coach during his AGHS days was Tom Goossen, who had this to say after Owens ignited the playoff win over Dos Pueblos: “What can you say about one of the greatest athletes to ever come through this school?”

In the 42-14 thrashing of Culver City in the 2011 title game, Owens caught a 76-yard touchdown pass (finishing with four grabs for 119 yards), carried the ball three times for 13 yards, made 13 tackles, broke up a pair of passes, booted five touchbacks on seven kickoffs with five punts for 156 yards while also going 6-fot-6 on PAT tries.

He also played soccer, track and basketball at AGHS.