Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High

Coleman was called up to varsity in Jones' first season as the Braves' head coach as a sophomore in 2010. He is the fourth nominee for the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record's Player of the Decade award, joining Jacobs of Arroyo Grande, Blake Truhitte of Santa Maria and former Lompoc teammate Ainuu Taua.

"Lavon was a special player. He could carry the load when we needed him to," Jones says now of Coleman. "It look multiple guys to get him to the ground. The game I always think about was the opener his junior year (vs. Arroyo Grande). Him and Jacobs going at it. Lavon's one of the strongest players I've ever been around. Both on the field and in the weight room."

Jacobs had 24 tackles in that game where Coleman had 177 yards and three scores as Lompoc won 38-28. Both Arroyo Grande and Lompoc went on to win CIF championships in that 2011 season with Lompoc going undefeated and Arroyo Grande not losing against after the loss to the Braves.

Coleman had 652 rushing yards and eight scores on 69 carries as a sophomore. The Braves beat South Torrance to win the CIF Northwest Division title.