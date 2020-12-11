Player of the Decade: Ryan McGready helped powered Righetti to 2012 title game

Ryan McGready put a historic run together during his senior season at Righetti.

The 6-foot-5 post player powered his team to the CIF Southern Section title game in 2012, the first and only finals appearance in the history of the program.

McGready scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 68-65 road win over Ontario Colony in the CIF-SS Division 2AA semifinals to get the Warriors to that title game.

In a 70-51 win at Murrieta Valley in the quarterfinals, McGready erupted for 34 points. In a second-round win over Palos Verdes Peninsula, McGready scored 15 points and he started the postseason with 19 points in a win over La Serna.

McGready didn't always have to lead that Warrior team in 2012, but when he took control of a game, there was just about nothing stopping Righetti.

“They just have a bunch of weapons,” Murrieta Valley coach Steve Tarabilda said after McGready's Warriors beat his team. “We've been fortunate because, with a lot of teams that have multiple weapons, we can take one, or two, away. But when we've got to take four or five away, that's really tough.”

McGready is the 13th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. McGready is the rare candidate to earn a nomination without winning a league or All-Area MVP award. McGready and the Warriors spent much of that season chasing Arroyo Grande and Brent VanderVeen. VanderVeen earned PAC 7 League MVP and All-Area MVP honors that season as the Eagles also made a CIF-SS final and won league championship.

But McGready's impact hasn't been overlooked. Like VanderVeen, McGready did most of his damage in the post, though McGready was the smoother of the two and had a solid outside shot. That 2011-12 Righetti squad was a deep one, with brothers Hunter and Cameron Walker, crafty point guard Marcus McMorris, sharp-shooters Patrick Sims and Ronnie Regalado and physical forward Kevin Stevens.