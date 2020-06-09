Player of the Decade: Toa Taua put together historic career at Lompoc High

Taua, who played both ways for most of his first two seasons in Lompoc, went on to rack up 4,612 yards rushing in 47 career games. He carried the ball 501 times (averaging 9.2 yards per carry) and scored 73 rushing touchdowns. He scored 54 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons alone.

However, if Taua chose to do so, he could've built up a resume just as impressive on defense. Still, his defensive numbers are noteworthy. Taua made 193 career tackles (138 solo) in his four years as a Brave with 16 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. He also intercepted two passes, taking one in for a touchdown for 76 career scores as a Brave. (He also caught a pair of touchdown passes as a Brave.)

Taua is the 10th nominee for our Player of the Decade award.

What's more impressive than Taua's individual statistics is the team success Lompoc enjoyed during his days with Big Blue.

The Braves never lost more than two games in any of Taua's four seasons, with three one-loss seasons. Though the Braves never won a CIF title in that span, they went a combined 44-5 and never lost a Los Padres League game.

Taua was named the All-Area MVP as a junior in 2016. He was a three-time Los Padres League MVP.