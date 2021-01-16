Player of the Decade: Trevor Garcia, a homegrown hero on the diamond

Player Profile: Trevor Garcia P/INF Santa Maria High (2015-18) 6-foot, 200 pounds Threw no-hitter as a sophomore

Won CIF title in 2017

Pitched complete game shutout in final

Batted .347 with 95 hits in career

Added 54 runs, 60 RBIs, 31 doubles, 3 home runs

Now pitching at Hancock College

Few players can match Trevor Garcia's résumé on the diamond.

Year after year, inning after inning, pitch after pitch, Garcia has produced for his hometown teams. Garcia starred at Southside Little League and Santa Maria Babe Ruth as a youngster.

He then took on a challenge at Santa Maria High, helping take a program he felt a connection with to new heights.

Garcia was at the forefront as the Saints won a CIF Southern Section title in 2017. What's more, Garcia has continued to pitch in his hometown, becoming one of the top players on the Hancock College baseball team.

Garcia, a 2018 graduate of Santa Maria High, is our next Player of the Decade nominee. He joins Santa Ynez grad Zach Torra, former Righetti standout Troy Prober and Nipomo High's Jeff McNeil.

Garcia spent three seasons playing on the varsity team at Santa Maria High, the same school his father attended and the school most of his friends went to. When he joined the varsity team as a sophomore in 2016, Garcia instantly became one of the top performers on the squad.