Player of the Decade: Vote for Northern Santa Barbara County's First Round

The 16 nominees for the Central Coast Player of the Decade have been announced, with eight from Northern Santa Barbara County and eight from San Luis Obispo County.

Now that the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has done the leg work to find the finalists, readers will take it from here.

You will pick winners in a tournament style contest to determine the area's Player of the Decade.

First, we have the eight nominees from Northern Santa Barbara County. The staff at the Santa Maria Times queried area coaches to find the finalists and then seeded the eight nominees.

Lompoc's Toa Taua, with over 4,600 career rushing yards and 73 career touchdowns, is the No. 1 seed. Taua will go up against a familiar face in Fenton Will, who starred at lineback at St. Joseph while Taua was a running back with the Braves. The two schools were Los Padres League rivals at the time.