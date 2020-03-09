Round Table: Righetti Cabigon, Lompoc's Rojas named Athletes of the Week

Malia Cabigon was a big reason for Righetti's girls basketball team winning the Mountain League title and making the CIF Central Section semifinals.
But it was her work in helping her school capture its first ever CIF State Playoff win that landed her the Female Athlete of the Week award on Monday.
Lompoc's Oscar Rojas was the main reason his Braves beat rival Cabrillo last week. For that, Rojas was named the Male Athlete of the Week during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Rojas was not in attendance as Lompoc's game against Santa Ynez was moved to Monday due to rain in Tuesday's forecast.
Rojas struck out 11 in a complete game performance in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Conquistadores last Friday. Lompoc lost to Santa Ynez 5-3 on Monday.
In last Thursday's State Playoff win over Mount Miguel, Cabigon scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 68-63 overtime win. Shen then added 11 points and nine rebounds in a regional semifinal loss to Paloma Valley on Saturday. Cabigon, a junior, averaged 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds on the year.
"I'm proud of myself and proud of my team," Cabigon said.
Cabigon was whistled for a questionable traveling violation with about 30 seconds left and the Warriors down three points Saturday night and, though winning the Athlete of the Week may take the sting out of that, she admitted that sequence still bothered her.
"I definitely have not got over that... What can you do about it now, you know?" Cabigon said. "...I just kept my composure and it just is what it is."
Righetti forward Malia Cabigon (25 points on the evening) was there to snare the rebound.
She got the ball off to Alex Paquet who was fouled, Paquet made both ends of the one-and-one, and No. 1 Righetti had a historic 68-63 win in overtime over the No. 8 Matadors in the Southern California regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 3 Girls Basketball tournament at Righetti Thursday night.
Cabrillo
Gary West spoke for the Conquistadores, introducing a slew of student-athletes.
West introduced softball standouts Alina Terrones and Alexi Wilhite, boys volleyball players Jericho Guron and Eddy Lopez and Jeffery Tourtillotte, a thrower on the track and field team.
Lompoc
Round Table board member and former Lompoc High coach and athletic director Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves.
Barrett introduced Cailin Daniels, Deville Dickerson and Shantel Gonzalez, who all figure to contribute to the Braves' track team in 2020. Lompoc will face Santa Barbara in a Channel League dual on Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
With the construction at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium and Santa Barbara's Peabody, neither school has a serviceable track, so the Pirates will host the meet.
Orcutt Academy
Darrell Black spoke for his softball team, which is off to an 8-2 start. Black introduced Arianna Contreras and Danica Black, Darrell's daughter.
Athletic director Chad McKenzie then highlighted his track standouts with Josiah DuBruno, a standout sprinter and jumper, distance runner Dylan Felix and all-around athlete Cameron Carpenter.
McKenzie recognized three players from his boys volleyball team that is 5-0 on the season: Dylan Zafiris, Kyle Zafiris and Tanner Buzard.
Righetti
Kevin Barbarick, the school's athletic director, spoke for the Warriors girls basketball team as coach Desiree Hitch went in to labor Monday as she and husband Dominic Hitch, an assistant coach this season, are expecting their first child.
Desiree Hitch, a former Righetti standout, coached the Warriors to the league title, the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals and a SoCal Regional semifinal berth.
Cabigon was introduced by Barbarick along with teammate Paityn Persson, who was named Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
Softball coach Brian Tomooka spoke for his Warriors, introducing Rianna Dulay, Jordyne Sarellano and Analyssa Hoyos.
St. Joseph
Volleyball coach Dustin Astrosky brought two of his players: James Regalado and Jacob Franco.
Golf coach Jim Fosdick brought golfers Caleb Rodriguez and Jayce Gamble.
Santa Maria
Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace introduced two track standouts: Jedric Callado and Cristina Barbosa.
Barbosa is a sophomore with a 4.0 GPA. "She does just about everything on the track for us," Wallace said of Barbosa.
Valley Christian
Randy Stanford, VCA's softball coach, brought players Lindsay Mikkelson and Katie Eiler.