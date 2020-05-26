Round Table scholarship winners honored: Carandang, Morin, Morgan, Bommersbach and Karamitsos take top awards

Still, "I would say it comes as sort of a surprise now that it happens that I got it."

Morgan played football, basketball and baseball at Lompoc. He signed with Arizona State on a football scholarship.

He will team there with his cousin and former Lompoc teammate, lineman Jacob Nunez. Nunez also earned a football scholarship to ASU.

+5 Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High Mickey was a dynamic play-maker all over the field all three varsity seasons he competed for the Eagles. It's no wonder they went 29-8 during his career there and he was offered a spot at Cal Poly once it ended.

Morin said, "Actually, I had never heard," of the Joni Gray Heart & Soul Award, "So I was a little surprised I got it."

Morin also played football, basketball and baseball. He will attend Fresno State and major in kinesiology. Morin has said he will concentrate on academics there.

"I've heard that Fresno State classes will be online for the fall semester," Morin said.

Having been taking online classes along with students statewide since schools closed in March, Morin has become used to distance learning.

"I think that will go OK," at Fresno State, he said. "But, of course, I'd rather be in the classroom."

Karamitsos carries a 4.71 GPA at Righetti. He said he will major in environmental science or marine biology at UC Santa Barbara.