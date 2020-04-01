Running out of hope: Area coaches have athletes stay in shape, though they're doubtful season will resume

“Unfortunately it’s looking like that is all going to be in vain. It seems like only a matter of time before high school follows the NCAA and cancels all sports seasons.”

Cheney said, “I feel bad for my seniors. They had worked diligently to improve, and we were looking like we would be much more competitive in our league.”

Since Cheney and other coaches spoke with the Times, COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have spiked.

Late last month, the CIF State office issued a news release stating that the organization would revisit the issue April 3 of whether or not to formally cancel spring post-season competition.

At press time, there had been no announcement as to whether or not the remainder of area spring high school sports seasons has been cancelled. The state's schools superintendent expects schools to be closed for the remainder of the academic year on Tuesday.

Santa Maria boys tennis coach Julianne Dolan texted, “It’s been quite a time with how everything has unfolded.

“I’ve kept in touch with my team through texts. A few have tried to get out to play some tennis together, but there hasn’t been anything regular.”