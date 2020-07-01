You are the owner of this article.
San Luis Obispo County high schools denied in bid to restart athletic activities
As high schools in neighboring Santa Barbara County prepare to resume athletic activities next week, San Luis Obispo County schools saw their bid to restart athletics denied Wednesday.

SLO County high school officials said the decision made by health officer Penny Borenstein's office was based on an interpretation of Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plan.

Officials said the governor's office has not included high school athletics in any of his reopening guidelines, leaving it up to local officials to interpret if and when schools can resume those activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I don't want to use the word anxious, but everybody is hoping that the state will provide us with guidelines so that we can begin," said Sam DeRose, Atascadero High School's athletic director.

In a statement released to parents Wednesday, Lucia Mar Unified School District superintendent Andy Stenson said he respects the county's decision.  

"The Lucia Mar Board of Education, district leadership, and school site leadership are unanimous in the desire to return to limited, safe athletic conditioning as soon as possible," Stenson said in the statement. "We all understand the benefit to our students from being outdoors, exercising, and re-establishing routines and goals. Unfortunately, based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will not allow a return to athletics to SLO County Schools at this time.

"We respect their decision, and will continue to be in close contact with their offices with the hope of gaining permission to restart as soon as possible."

When contacted Wednesday for clarification on the state's stance regarding intramural athletic activities, the California Department of Public Health pointed to the California Department of Education's 'Stronger Together Plan,' that states: “Physical education (PE) and intramural/interscholastic athletics should be limited to activities that do not involve physical contact with other students or equipment until advised otherwise by state/local public health officials.” 

Requests for comment from the County of San Luis Obispo health office went unanswered Wednesday.

One San Luis Obispo County school had already begun athletic activities on campus. Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo, which is under the guidance of the Diocese of Monterey, began football practice on June 22. The county reached out to the school on Tuesday and asked it to suspend its summer conditioning camp, which it did. 

"(Mission Prep) was in communication yesterday with the SLO County health department," athletic director Kevin Hitchen said. "After discussion, it was determined that due to changing conditions at both the local and state level, prior directives about safe operation of summer conditioning camps in local high schools needed to be refined and 'walked back at the state level'.

"We were naturally disappointed because we had run a very clean program with multiple oversight steps and were in total alignment with the published guidelines on outdoor summer camp operations. Over the entire span of the program we had no students or staff report to camp with any illnesses."

Hitchen said he had hoped Mission Prep's restart program could be mirrored by other area schools as they resume activities.

"We want to do whatever it takes to open all schools in the fall and get all local athletes back on the field," Hitchen said. "We have great leadership in our county health department and in our athletic department and we are just hopeful that local conditions will allow them to reconsider these types of programs so we all can just get back to work leading kids."

Santa Barbara County readies for restart

The San Luis Obispo County ruling comes as other Central Coast schools ready to resume activities. Officials in Santa Barbara County have interpreted Gov. Newsom's return guidelines differently, with all athletic programs instituting strict guidelines that limit activities, enforce social distancing and adhere to other safety protocols.

"We understand that some Santa Maria area schools have restarted, however, as they are under a different public agency, they have received different guidance," Stenson's statement read. "We appreciate your patience as we continue to plan for, and ultimately implement, a safe and beneficial program for our student athletes."

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District developed a plan that was approved by its school board and the county public health office and is set to resume athletic activities on Monday. Lompoc Unified School District has a similar plan approved. Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools are scheduled to hold their first football workouts of the summer on Monday afternoon. 

St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, which is under the guidance of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, began resuming athletic activities on June 22. Those activities consist of conditioning outdoors in 'pods' of 10 or fewer athletes. Athletes are required to wear masks when not training and are health screened before each session.

The last major high school athletic event held in the county was a 12-school track and field meet at Nipomo High School on March 11. Athletic activities were suspended on March 12 and schools in the area suspended in-class instruction on March 16. The spring sports season was ultimately canceled, as was the rest of the school year. 

Resuming with restrictions

DeRose, of Atascadero High, said he hopes people understand that schools are resuming athletic activities in a limited and restricted fashion with the goal of getting student-athletes adjusted initially.  

"I think there’s a lot of misinterpretation about returning," DeRose said. "Returning is about getting our student-athletes acclimated. It's been over four months without sports. Our goal is to return in a safe manner when the local, county and state agencies allow us to return."

The state CIF office has set July 20 as the date to determine if a fall sports season will go on as scheduled. The football season is slated to start Aug. 21.

As of Wednesday, there were 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo. That number is an increase of 169 cases from Wednesday, June 24, and an increase of 31 cases from Tuesday. There are 166 individuals recovering from the coronavirus in their homes, according to Borenstein. There are nine individuals hospitalized and five in ICU within in the county. A second death was reported in the county Wednesday morning, a 94-year-old individual who had been hospitalized for two weeks. The testing positivity rate had increased from 1% weeks ago to 3 % on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County, which has roughly twice the population of San Luis Obispo County, had around 2,600 confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon with 27 deaths.

