Santa Maria's Edgar Garces is our All-Area MVP

“We made the state final that year, and that was the last year we won the (league championship) as well.”

Santa Maria beat two higher seeds in the 2017 Southern Cal divisional regional before losing 3-1 to top-seeded Santa Ana Godinez in Santa Ana.

The Saints led 1-0 at halftime.

As for this past season, “I have mixed emotions about it,” Garces said.

“We played well, but I’m disappointed we came up short in league and the CIF (Central Section) final.”

For the second straight year, San Luis Obispo won the Mountain League championship. For the second straight year, the top-ranked Tigers saw their sectional playoffs end in the quarterfinals.

Along with all-leaguers Edgar Hernandez, Javier Real and Gilberto Gomez, Garces was part of a formidable offense that helped the Saints rack up several post-season wins.

Santa Maria routed Bakersfield Ridgeview, which upset the Saints in the 2019 divisional quarterfinals. 6-0 in the first round of the 2020 CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.