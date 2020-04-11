You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria's Edgar Garces is our All-Area MVP
Santa Maria's Edgar Garces is our All-Area MVP

Whether he was inside the opposition’s penalty box or 30 yards from the goal, Santa Maria senior Edgar Garces was a consistent threat this past season.

He often knocked home his shots, too. Garces is the All-Area MVP.

Garces earned the honor by a vote of the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

“Edgar was our leading scorer, I believe, with 10-plus goals,” Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said.

Garces’ four-year varsity career came to an end with the Saints’ 3-0 home loss to La Habra in the divisional Southern Cal regional semifinals of the CIF State Tournament.

The injury-riddled Saints were missing several regulars in that one. La Habra went on to beat St. John Bosco to win the SoCal Regional championship.

No. 4 Fresno Central edged the No. 2 Saints 1-0 at Santa Maria for the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship.

“Edgar has come a long way since his freshman season and is very fortunate he made the team his freshman year,” said Cuna.

“We made the state final that year, and that was the last year we won the (league championship) as well.”

Santa Maria beat two higher seeds in the 2017 Southern Cal divisional regional before losing 3-1 to top-seeded Santa Ana Godinez in Santa Ana.

The Saints led 1-0 at halftime.

As for this past season, “I have mixed emotions about it,” Garces said.

“We played well, but I’m disappointed we came up short in league and the CIF (Central Section) final.”

For the second straight year, San Luis Obispo won the Mountain League championship. For the second straight year, the top-ranked Tigers saw their sectional playoffs end in the quarterfinals.

Along with all-leaguers Edgar Hernandez, Javier Real and Gilberto Gomez, Garces was part of a formidable offense that helped the Saints rack up several post-season wins.

Santa Maria routed Bakersfield Ridgeview, which upset the Saints in the 2019 divisional quarterfinals. 6-0 in the first round of the 2020 CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

The Saints edged Bakersfield Golden Valley 3-2 in the quarterfinals and rallied for a 3-1 win over Clovis North before falling to Fresno Central in the divisional title game.

Santa Maria rallied for a 4-2 win over Oxnard Pacifica in the first round of the regional before losing to La Habra.

As for what his college plans are, “I have no idea right now,” said Garces.

Kenny Cress

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

