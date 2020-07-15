Santa Ynez grad Emily Donahue hopes to get back on track next year

After a decorated distance running career at Santa Ynez High School, Emily Donahue has two cross country seasons under her belt at San Diego-based Point Loma.

She hopes to get a collegiate track season in - next year.

“I had a stress fracture my freshman year,” so that cancelled her potential first collegiate track season after what she described as a successful initial collegiate cross country campaign.

In the wake of COVID-19, the coronavirus, sports across the country were cancelled before Donahue could run a track race in 2020.

She is still running. The Point Loma sophomore is just not racing. Running is one activity health officials have actually encouraged during a statewide shelter-in-place directive, and Donahue has taken advantage of that opportunity.

“I’m fortunate to live in an area where I can train regularly,” said Donahue. She said she was home in Santa Ynez and taking online classes before the college semester ended.

Donahue noted that a lot of people, actually, have taken advantage of the opportunity to run during this time.

“Everyone’s a runner now,” she said. “That’s awesome.”

Donahue ran for a Point Loma team that won the 2018 Pac West Conference championship when Donahue was a freshman, though Donahue wasn’t one of the scoring runners for the Sea Lions.

Point Loma qualified for the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Donahue’s freshman year. The Sea Lions did not make it that far in 2019.

Donahue finished a solid 44th out of 269 runners at the Lewis Crossover Invitational at Lewis University in Romeoville Illinois in October of her freshman year.